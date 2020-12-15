Madison teen cited for stealing packages after Verona officer sees boxes tossed from vehicle, police say

A 15-year-old Madison boy was cited Monday for stealing packages from a Verona apartment building after an officer saw him throwing boxes from a moving vehicle, police reported.
At about 5 p.m., a Verona officer saw the passenger of a vehicle throw a cardboard box out an open window, stopped the vehicle, and saw several items and shipping materials inside the vehicle, Lt. Mark Horstmann said in a report.
The 15-year-old boy who was the passenger admitted that he had stolen several packages from an apartment building in Verona, and opened the packages while traveling in the vehicle, Hortsmann said.
Both the boy and the adult driver claimed the driver was not involved in the thefts, Horstmann said.
Multiple items were recovered from the vehicle, and most of the items were delivered to their owners. Most of the six victims said the packages contained Christmas presents, with the combined value totaling more than $200, Horstmann said.
Verona police asked anyone who lives at or near 1021 Acker Lane and is missing packages that were delivered on or around Monday to contact Verona police at 608-845-7623.
The boy was issued six citations for theft and ordered to appear in Verona Municipal Court, Horstmann said.
