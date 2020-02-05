Madison teacher faces charges of hiding cameras in Minneapolis hotel rooms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the charges in Hennepin County: Minneapolis police were called to the Hyatt on Dec. 8 to investigate a potential invasion of privacy. They learned that surveillance devices were found in three rooms multiple teenagers were using while in town for a DECA business club conference.

Police learned that a man matching Kruchten's description told a cleaning staffer on Dec. 7 not to clean the rooms where the devices were found. The victims found the devices that night.

Hotel security found that someone made multiple failed attempts to access the rooms using key cards that had been issued to the entire group, the charges said.

Hotel security also discovered that a room key assigned to advisers was used successfully to enter the rooms, "showing that the suspect had possession of numerous keys, but was unaware which key belonged to which room and scanned them, in succession, until ... finding the correct key to gain entry."

When questioned by police, Kruchten allegedly said students alerted him to the devices and that he delivered two air freshener cans to the lobby.

Kruchten allegedly told hotel staff the devices were found in the cabinet instead of in the bathrooms positioned out in the open, the complaint said.