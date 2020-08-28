Madison tax preparer gets year and a day in federal prison for filing false tax returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for filing false tax returns, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Yvonne Spencer, 64, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to the prison time, followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the IRS, Blader said in a statement.

The IRS determined that Spencer prepared and filed tax returns containing materially false information, with a survey of 79 tax returns filed by Spencer between 2013 and 2017 resulting in the IRS paying out $292,872 in fraudulent tax refunds, Blader said.

Spencer directed $48,000 of the fraudulent refunds to herself, and also collected tax preparation fees from some taxpayers, Blader said.

Spencer generated the fraudulent refunds primarily by claiming business and educational expenses for clients who did not in fact own businesses or attend school, admitting when she pleaded guilty that she knew information on the tax returns was false, Blader said.

