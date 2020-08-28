Madison tax preparer gets year and a day in federal prison for filing false tax returns

A Madison tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for filing false tax returns, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Yvonne Spencer, 64, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to the prison time, followed by one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to the IRS, Blader said in a statement.
The IRS determined that Spencer prepared and filed tax returns containing materially false information, with a survey of 79 tax returns filed by Spencer between 2013 and 2017 resulting in the IRS paying out $292,872 in fraudulent tax refunds, Blader said.
Spencer directed $48,000 of the fraudulent refunds to herself, and also collected tax preparation fees from some taxpayers, Blader said.
Spencer generated the fraudulent refunds primarily by claiming business and educational expenses for clients who did not in fact own businesses or attend school, admitting when she pleaded guilty that she knew information on the tax returns was false, Blader said.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes
Watch now: See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
WATCH NOW: Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say
Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Wisconsin following shooting
Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards
17-year-old Illinois girl pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies at hospital, authorities say
Full coverage: National Guard deployed to keep peace after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.