Madison store owner pleads guilty to illegally buying FoodShare benefits cards, gets probation

The owner of a Williamson Street gas station and convenience store was permanently barred from accepting public assistance FoodShare cards at his businesses after pleading guilty Thursday to illegally buying the balances of the cards from cardholders seeking quick cash.

Mavi Kuldip Singh, 65, agreed to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges -- unauthorized use of a public assistance voucher and two counts of knowingly trafficking food stamps -- and was sentenced to two years of probation, with 90-day suspended jail sentences on each count hanging over him should his probation be revoked.

Singh owns the Willy Street Mini Mart, 1130 Williamson St. In March, Singh and an employee, Jeff D. Joe, 68, of Madison, were charged with public assistance fraud for illegally buying FoodShare cards from recipients, which are only to be used to buy food. The cards, purchased for less than their value, were then used to buy bulk inventory for Singh's store at Woodman's grocery stores.

The charges against Joe are still pending.

A criminal complaint states people who sold some of their FoodShare card balances to Singh told investigators the store became well known in the neighborhood as a place to get fast cash, until Singh realized he was under investigation and stopped making the cash purchases.

In court Thursday, Circuit Judge David Conway said that while it's not a crime that's seen very often in the court system, it's "high up there on the gravity of the offense scale, Mr. Singh, because you know better."

Conway said the scheme represents "ill-gotten funds" for Singh at the expense of people who needed the FoodShare program to feed themselves, but instead used the cash to fuel drug addictions.

"I think it's a big deal," Conway said.

Conway accepted the plea agreement as proposed by Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey and Singh's attorney, Michael Short, despite initial skepticism about whether the case should end in misdemeanor convictions and no jail time.

As part of his sentence, Singh was ordered to pay restitution totaling more than $18,000. He has paid back $10,000 and must pay at least $4,000 per year or face a 60-day jail sentence.

Singh also agreed to a permanent ban from participation in the FoodShare program as either a vendor or a client. Short said that because of the location of his Williamson Street store, in an area where many are FoodShare clients live, that will be a "major concern" for Singh going forward. The convictions in this case could also affect Singh's city and state licenses, Short said.

Singh declined an opportunity to speak in court. But Short said that at the time the scheme happened, between April 2019 and April 2021, Singh's store was often a target of thieves. He said Singh told him that when he called the police for help, they never came.

Singh's participation in the FoodShare scheme, Short said, was out of frustration with an encampment for unhoused people at nearby McPike Park, which Singh blamed for the thefts at his store. Short said there's no evidence Singh took part in a similar FoodShare card scheme at any other store he owns.