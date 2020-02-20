Madison start-up testing tissue clusters for hormone treatments in pets, people

A Fitchburg company based on research by a UW-Madison gerontologist has created three-dimensional tissue clusters derived from stem cells that can produce ovarian and testicular hormones.

The development could help regenerate and replace hormone-producing tissues and reverse the natural decline of sex hormones from aging, the company, JangoBio, said in a statement this week.

The company is testing the tissue clusters, known as organoids, in rats and dogs, said Bill Kohl, chief operations officer.

If the treatments are approved for commercialization, they will be offered for companion animals — such as cats, dogs and horses — at veterinary clinics in an effort to increase lifespans, Kohl said.

Human clinical trials could begin by next year, he said. Though the organoids would be created from people's own cells, they would be modified in the lab, a process that requires approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

If proven safe and effective in people, the hormones could help prevent menopause and male andropause, tied to unusually low testosterone levels, the company said.