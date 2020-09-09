WATCH NOW: Video shows man fleeing from Monona police two days before he drown in lagoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Video released Wednesday by the state Department of Justice shows a man fleeing from Monona police on foot in June, just two days before his body was found dead in a nearby lagoon.

Also released Wednesday for the first time was the reason Monona police officer were pursuing the man in the first place.

On June 27, Monona police tried to stop the vehicle of Rodney Freeman Jr. — whose body was found two days later — because the car Freeman was driving fit the description of a vehicle involved in a Madison shooting earlier that same night.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Tuesday there was no evidence Monona police were responsible for Freeman's drowning. His office will not be filing criminal charges against officers who pursued Freeman.

The body of Freeman, 21, was found June 29 in a lagoon connected to the Yahara River along the 500 block of River Place. Autopsy results found Freeman died from drowning, and there did “not appear to be evidence of a struggle or use of force,” the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday