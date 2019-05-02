A Madison man accused of committing four robberies in November last year has pleaded guilty to the crimes.
Trevor Christian, 31, could face up to 80 years in federal prison, a maximum of 20 years on each count, according to the US Attorney's Office.
His guilty plea came on Wednesday in federal court in Madison. US District Judge James Peterson scheduled sentencing for Aug. 21. Christian has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 14.
According to the news release, Christian robbed Walgreens on East Washington Avenue on Nov. 1, 2018, passing a note to an employee that said "All the cash in the drawer, 30 seconds, don't make me."
On Nov. 5, he robbed Associated Bank on Shopko Drive, giving a note to a teller that said "It's a robbery, give me all the money, no dye packs, don't make me do anything stupid, 20 seconds." The note was left behind and a fingerprint was taken off it.
He then robbed Associated Bank on Odana Road on Nov. 7, giving a note to the teller that said "This is a robbery, no alarms, no dye packs, all the money in the drawer and no one gets hurt. Be calm. 20 seconds."
The fourth robbery was on Nov. 14 at Dane County Credit Union on Struck Street, with the note saying "It's a robbery, keep calm, give me 20 seconds."
In all four cases Christian got cash, but some bait bills were included in the credit union robbery, so police could use those bills as evidence.
"All four robberies were captured on video," the Attorney's Office said. "Still photographs of the robber were shared with the public, and the Madison Police Department received a tip that the robber was Trevor Christian."
Police searched his apartment and found the bait money, a pair of boots seen on video and an Associated Bank money band. His cellphone also revealed he was searching for news about the robberies.
