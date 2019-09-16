Two Madison residents escaped injury in a crash into a pond in Vernon County on Thursday night, authorities reported.
The crash happened about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 35 near Sylvan Glen Road in the town of Bergen, Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reported.
Marisa E. Newell, 26, was driving north on Highway 35 when she hydroplaned and lost control of her vehicle, which left the road and overturned before landing in a pond next to Highway 35, Spears said.
Newell and passenger Keshaun D. Williams, 20, of Madison, were wearing their seat belts and all of the vehicle’s airbags deployed in the crash, Spears said.
Heavy rain storms hit much of the southern half of Wisconsin on Thursday night.