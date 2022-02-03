Madison resident injured after apartment fire on Far East Side, fire department says

One Madison resident was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a fire damaged their Far East Side apartment, the Madison Police Department said.

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Independence Lane due to fire alarms and a report of the smell of smoke in the hallway around 10:53 p.m., according to fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes of the report, Schuster said. They went into the apartment unit with the alarms sounding and found the resident inside.

There were no active flames when firefighters arrived, but the apartment had "significant smoke damage" and a burned mattress, Schuster said. Firefighters doused the mattress with water to make sure the fire could not rekindle.

Paramedics to the resident to a local hospital, Schuster said. The person has been displaced because of the smoke damage.

Schuster did not release information on the suspected cause of the fire. She said the incident is under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.