Madison records first homicide of year as Downtown shooting victim dies

A 23-year-old man shot Saturday night in Madison’s Downtown died from his injuries Monday, making him the city’s first homicide victim of 2021.

The man’s name has not been released pending an autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Madison police say they believe the man was targeted when he was shot just before 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Park Street, and called the investigation into his murder “active and ongoing.”

Members of Dane County Crime Response and the Focused Interruption Coalition have been working to provide resources and support to those affected by the shooting, police said.

Ten people have been struck by gunfire so far this year, according to police, or three more than at the same point last year.

In 2020, Madison saw 250 incidents in which shots were fired, with 48 people hit by gunfire; 1,111 shell casings were recovered, more than double the total for the previous two years; and there were 10 homicides, more than 2018 and 2019 combined.

Large fight preceding reported gunshots tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

