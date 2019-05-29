A self-styled Rastafarian church in Madison that accepted "donations" from church members in exchange for dispensations of the "sacrament" of marijuana was raided Wednesday morning and its leaders arrested.
Madison police said the raid on the storefront Lion of Judah House of Rastafari at 555 W. Mifflin St. was initiated by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
"Several people have been detained," Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain, without elaborating. The church has been open since March, started by Madison natives Jesse Schworck and Dylan Paul Bangert.
Byron Sersch and son Jerry Sersch, who live in a small tent behind the church and help clean the building in exchange for food and other items, told the Wisconsin State Journal police arrived with a search warrant around 8:30 a.m.
They said police knocked once on the glass door at the back of the building then used a large hammer-like device to break all the glass in the door. Schworck was arrested, and Byron and Jerry Sersch were taken out of the building and put into separate squad cars.
"It's just a church, man, it (marijuana) is sacrament," Byron Sersch said. "I don't get it."
Jerry Sersch was incredulous when police came in with weapons drawn, shining lasers in their faces.
"We are practicing religious freedom," Jerry Sersch said. "I thought I was going to get shot."
He said he refused to answer police questions, and his father wasn't allowed to use the bathroom before taken to the squad car. The marijuana was confiscated by police.
At the front of the building, a window had been knocked out, and another door had a shattered window.
Byron Sersch said the church was a blessing to him and his son, who are homeless.
"If it wasn't for them, we'd have no other place to go," he said.
At 11:20 a.m., Bangert arrived at the scene, and was immediately arrested and put into a squad car.
Byron Sersch yelled "Rasta love you" to Bangert, who replied "Ja love, man."
Police ordered the Sersches to remove their tent so Schworck's car could be towed away.