Madison radio DJ charged with possessing child porn, prosecutor says investigation continues

A now-former morning radio personality for a Madison country music station was charged Friday with possession of child pornography, but a prosecutor said in court that more charges are likely.
Matthew B. Jones, 40, who is known on Q106 as Jackson Jones, came to the attention of police after they received a report from the blogging website Tumblr about possible child pornography being shared by a user on the site. The IP addresses that had been used to log into the account were connected to Jones' home in Mount Horeb and his workplace on Rayovac Drive in Madison, court documents state.
From there, the complaint states, investigators from Mount Horeb police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation learned of Jones' alleged connection to the reported Tumblr activity, along with chats in which it's alleged Jones had sexually graphic chat conversations with others, including about selling his own teenage children as sex slaves.
Jones told police "it was just stupid taboo talk, that's all that ever was," the complaint states. His attorney, Mark Eisenberg, said in court Friday that it was just "talk" and "fantasy" and Jones never intended to do any of that.
"It's dark, but it's not illegal," Eisenberg said. Comments about it by Assistant District Attorney William Brown amounted to "grandstanding because of who Mr. Jones is."
But Brown said investigators are still working on the case, and that more charges against Jones could be coming.
"I'm trying very hard to choose my words to protect everyone's privacy but I don't know any other way to say it but other than the defendant was engaged in … sending pictures of his own children to people on the internet and talking about selling them for the purposes of sex," Brown said. "Whether this is fantasy talk or not is a different story altogether and that's something that will obviously have to be worked out."
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said he could only set bail for Jones based on charges in front of him now, not what might be charged later, and that amounted to a signature bond as Eisenberg sought, not the $25,000 cash Brown asked for.
Since his arrest, Jones has been scrubbed from Q106's website.
Possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in prison, with a maximum of 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
According to the complaint:
After police tracked down the owner of the IP addresses, they got a search warrant for Jones' home. Jones was told the matter had to do with suspicious internet activity, and Jones agreed to talk with DCI agent Ryan Condon.
At first, Jones said he had no idea why police were at his home but said he thought it might have to do with people with whom he chatted on Tumblr and also on a chat app called Wikr.
Jones said he used the chats to talk about sex and fantasies, including some of a violent nature, and to pretend to be other people. He said during the chats he would receive and send adult pornography but said one person with whom he began chatting about two months ago sent him child pornography.
Jones paused, then said, "I'm going to lose my job over this. What's done is done. I'm a public figure. I'm gonna lose everything now." He said he was "gonna be a news story."
Jones said the other person sent him child porn about 10 times. But he said he never shared it himself. He said he had downloaded mostly photos of girls in bikinis, and that he was attracted to girls age eight to 14.
Discussing the child sex slave conversations, Jones told Condon he had sent some photos to another person, along with photos of his own children, and that a sale price of $50 was discussed. Jones told Condon, "I know 100% right now that my life is, you know, over due to what I do for a living." But he said he wasn't going to jail for something he didn't do and had no intention of ever doing because it was all just talk.
Later he told Condon, "Even when I started doing this, I was like, man, you got a lot of people you're gonna hurt in this if something ends up going wrong, and if you end up getting caught for having these."