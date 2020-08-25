Madison protesters sing, march, remember Black lives lost or injured by police

"Tonight we’re going to mourn, remember, celebrate victims and survivors of violence," Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih said. "And we’re going to make sure we fight like hell for the living."

Also commemorated at the event was the life of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died a few weeks ago after a shooter fired into a car in Madison and stuck Scott in the head. They said her death is also the result of broken systems that perpetuate violence.

Protesters invoked the names of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, and Tony Robinson, who died after being shot in a narrow stairwell by a Madison police officer in 2015.

Madison resident Jessy Santiago, who was at the vigil, said she's out in the streets protesting because she wants Black and brown children to be able to feel safe playing. Santiago, who is brown, said her nephews were stopped by police just for playing Pokemon Go.

"I want to be able to have Black folks walk on the streets and do what they want to do and be safe and happy, and not be stopped by the police," she said.