Madison protesters sing, march, remember Black lives lost or injured by police

A few hundred voices echoed across the Capitol Square in Madison Tuesday evening, singing of how police have harmed and continue to harm the Black community.
"Mama, mama, can't you see what police have done to me?" their voices lilted through the humid air. "They lock us up and shoot us down. Ain't no justice in this town."
Local activist group Freedom, Inc. hosted the candlelight vigil and march to honor the lives of those killed or injured by police, including Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot by Kenosha police Sunday.
A widely seen cellphone video showed at least one Kenosha police officer shooting at Blake's back as he leaned into his SUV, which had his three children sitting in it. Seven shots can be heard in the video.
An attorney for Blake's family said Tuesday that Blake was paralyzed and likely would not walk again, the Associated Press reported.
In contrast to the fires that burned in dumpsters throughout Downtown during heated protests Monday night, the tone of the vigil was more somber and reflective -- but still energized.
Those in attendance sang songs, read poetry, lit candles, marched around the Capitol, spoke of the pain they've experienced and wrote their hopes for the future on boards that were taped outside of the City-County building.
"Tonight we’re going to mourn, remember, celebrate victims and survivors of violence," Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih said. "And we’re going to make sure we fight like hell for the living."
Also commemorated at the event was the life of 11-year-old Anisa Scott, who died a few weeks ago after a shooter fired into a car in Madison and stuck Scott in the head. They said her death is also the result of broken systems that perpetuate violence.
Protesters invoked the names of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, and Tony Robinson, who died after being shot in a narrow stairwell by a Madison police officer in 2015.
Madison resident Jessy Santiago, who was at the vigil, said she's out in the streets protesting because she wants Black and brown children to be able to feel safe playing. Santiago, who is brown, said her nephews were stopped by police just for playing Pokemon Go.
"I want to be able to have Black folks walk on the streets and do what they want to do and be safe and happy, and not be stopped by the police," she said.
The group of around 400 marched from the top of State Street, around the Capitol Square and to the City-County building, where they demanded that the city cut funding from the police department in the 2021 budget, and instead put that money toward supporting the Black community.
YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell pointed to the gentrification happening in south Madison that is pushing people of color out of the city because they can no longer afford housing. She said investment should also take the form of reparations for Black people.
“Invest means invest with no strings attached,” McDowell said. “Invest means trust us to know what we need for our own people, for our own community.”
After speaking on the steps of the City-County building and demanding "transformation," the vigil ended and the group dispersed.
Organizers said if protesters go out into the streets again later in the evening to stay safe and wear masks. They said they understood the anger and destruction that was present in demonstrations Tuesday night, when windows were shattered on the Capitol Square and dumpster fires were set.
Dahnweih said some people may not understand why protesters set the fires and broke windows, but "one thing you may understand is fear and pain."
She said the Black community is experiencing hurt and grief after seeing "our people getting murdered and shot up" by police.
"The fact that they're only breaking glass is even a testament to their restraint," Dahnweih said.
Said McDowell: "You scared of something happening to your building and your property? What about being scared about your very life?"
But around a half hour later, also on the Capitol Square, another group of Madison's Black leaders, along with former Madison Mayor Paul Soglin advocated for the protests to be peaceful.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, called for investment in grassroots organizations that are leading the movement, but said, "We also can't burn our city down."
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, and the new Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins also called for peace.
Soglin said there are people who work or own businesses on State Street who are losing their homes because they don't have jobs.
"And people say, 'Oh, you're saying property is more important than people," Soglin said. "No. People are important and if we're going to heed the words of Dr. King and late Dr. Louis, good trouble is what we're about. That means civil disobedience and protests, but it means nonviolent."
As of 10:30, it was unclear whether another destructive night would happen. The top of State Street, where protesters usually gather, only had a few people on the steps.
State Journal reporter Anna Walters contributed to this report.
