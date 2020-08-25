Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas

"We still here," one organizer told the crowd. "And they're still killing us."

Several dumpster fires were set throughout Downtown over the course of the night as protesters marched on State Street, East Washington Avenue and the Capitol Square. One of the fires was in a large metal dumpster around the size of a truck. Firefighters extinguished it as flames licked up against the side of a building on Gorham Street near State Street.

Protesters also started a fire in the entrance of the Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce Building, but it didn't take and quickly died down. Spray paint on the outside of the building read: "You have stolen more than we could ever loot."

The looting started on State Street around 11:30 p.m. after a smaller group of around 100 people split off from the larger protest. The group of around 1,000 continued to march, chanting "Black Lives Matter," "This is a not a riot, this is a revolution" and telling each other to "Stay together."

Broken glass bottles and the smell of alcohol littered the 400 block of State Street after looters broke into Badger Liquor and stole bottles of liquor. Looters also took merchandise from Warby Parker, a glasses and sunglasses store on State Street.