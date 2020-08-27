Madison protest leader arrested for allegedly taking sledgehammer to police memorial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A leader in the Black Lives Matter protests that have at times devolved into violence and destruction in Downtown Madison this spring and summer is facing felony charges after allegedly taking a sledgehammer to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial and causing other damage at and around the state Capitol early Tuesday.

Jordan A. King, 25, of Verona, is charged with criminal damage to property after striking the memorial at the corner of Pinckney and Mifflin streets 23 times, according to a criminal complaint. Police say he had a loaded handgun when arrested, and also faces a misdemeanor charge for not having a concealed-carry permit.

King has been active in the protests since they began on May 30 in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. He was also a friend of 19-year-old Tony Robinson, who was shot and killed by Madison police Officer Matt Kenny in 2015 after the intoxicated and combative Robinson allegedly attacked Kenny in an apartment stairwell.

According to two complaints filed Wednesday: