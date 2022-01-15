 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police: Would-be car thief fires round when confronted by home's resident
A would-be car thief fired a round when confronted by a resident of a Southwest Side home Saturday morning, eventually fleeing the area and resulting in no injuries, the Madison Police Department said.

A little after 5:20 a.m., officers were called to the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road for a weapons violation, according to police. The resident had an unattended vehicle running outside when he confronted a man attempting to retrieve the keys who had come into the house through an open garage door, police said.

The two got into a physical confrontation, according to police, and the attempted car thief fired a shot. He fled the area in a waiting vehicle, police said. The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

