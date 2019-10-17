Madison police are warning of a thief or thieves who is targeting men’s lockerrooms at local health clubs.
A police crime analyst discovered a pattern of thefts where men's lockerrooms at local health clubs have been targeted and credit cards stolen, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
The cases date back to January, with several victims reporting similar crimes in Madison, Middleton, and Fitchburg. In all of the pattern crimes, credit cards were removed from both unlocked lockers and those secured with a padlock, and then used quickly to run up charges at area stores, with gift cards and electronics often purchased, DeSpain said.
Area law enforcement agencies are working together to identity and arrest those involved. Photos of two men who are persons of interest in a couple of the cases were provided and are with this story.
Anyone with information in the crimes is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.