Madison Police say burglars are increasingly targeting underground parking garages across the city.
The burglars look for the underground parking areas, break car windows when inside and take items, like backpacks, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
He said someone "hit" two cars parked under a Harbour Town Drive apartment building on the Far West Side last weekend, adding that the Department has found about 25 similar cases this year.
While burglaries have been reported across the city, the Department's West District has seen the bulk of the reports, DeSpain said.
Most have been reported between Friday night and Sunday morning.
To prevent burglaries, DeSpain said residents should report suspicious behavior to police and building management, report broken parking facility doors and not leave items in plain view or in an unlocked vehicle.
In addition, he said residents shouldn't prop open doors for apartment buildings of garages or let someone in to a complex or parking facility if they say they forgot their keys.