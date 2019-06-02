A 21-year-old man hit a parked car, then fled and resisted police, resulting in police subduing him with a stun gun early-Saturday morning on the Near East Side, according to police.
At around 5:40 a.m., an officer heard a car crash into a car on the 1000 block of East Johnson Street, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog. No one was in the parked car that was struck.
According to Koval:
The man who crashed into the vehicle fled the scene in his car, and the officer pursued.
When police were able to stop the suspect, he would not cooperate with police. Police used a stun gun, also commonly called a Taser, to detain the man.
The man was arrested and taken to jail on tentative charges of resisting, OMVWI, first offense, and multiple traffic violations.