Madison police use pepper spray during response to Downtown hit and run

Video of the immediate aftermath of a hit and run early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison shows police briefly deploying pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer trying to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to the victim.
The incident shortly after bar time has sparked a backlash among some in the Black community who allege the police response was slow or overly aggressive. And Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Monday afternoon calling for police to provide "full transparency" and suggesting the person who drove into the 24-year-old Black woman might have committed a hate crime.
Police released about 15 minutes of video from city-owned cameras at the intersection of University Avenue and Frances Street to show what happened after the pickup truck hit the woman, who lives in Madison and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The images show police responded to scene about two and a half minutes after the woman was hit and an ambulance arrived about six minutes after that. Throughout the video a mostly African American crowd of between 100 and 150 people can be seen milling around police and the victim, and in the street.
Police say members of the crowd carried the woman, who was unresponsive, to the south side of University, where officers tried to render aid and make room for an incoming ambulance.
Acting police chief Vic Wahl said one officer used pepper spray on one person after that person made physical contact with another officer. Throughout the incident — which comes amid local and national protests against what some see as police brutality and systemic racism — Wahl said many in the crowd refused to give police room and lobbed verbal abuse at officers.
"It was a remarkably difficult situation," he said. "The officers did a good job of being able to de-escalate and engage people in the crowd."
Police say they have a person of interest in the case, whom Wahl believed is a white male. He said he's heard reports that just prior to the truck driving into the crowd, people were threatening the driver, although the investigation is not completed. He said police did not release video of the accident because the investigation is ongoing.
A group active in organizing protests in Madison in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month called the Sunday morning incident a "hate crime" on its Facebook page. Urban Triage alleged "a white supremacist intentionally hit" the woman.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police had no information that the crowd at Frances and University was "an organized protest, and this is an area where we can see larger bar-time crowds during this time frame."
On Monday, as word of the incident circulated online and some questioned the police's response, Rhodes-Conway released a statement asking police "to release any video of the incident, and to share a timeline of events.
"I fully support hate crime charges when they are warranted," she said. "My thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery."
DeSpain said police had already been planning to release video and other documentation from the incident. They have so far not released a detailed description of the driver or the pickup.
State Journal reporter Jeff Richgels contributed to this report.
