Madison police use pepper spray during response to Downtown hit and run

Video of the immediate aftermath of a hit and run early Sunday morning in Downtown Madison shows police briefly deploying pepper spray as a crowd of people milled about and at least one person moved aggressively toward an officer trying to clear the area so emergency responders could attend to the victim.

The incident shortly after bar time has sparked a backlash among some in the Black community who allege the police response was slow or overly aggressive. And Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement Monday afternoon calling for police to provide "full transparency" and suggesting the person who drove into the 24-year-old Black woman might have committed a hate crime.

Police released about 15 minutes of video from city-owned cameras at the intersection of University Avenue and Frances Street to show what happened after the pickup truck hit the woman, who lives in Madison and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The images show police responded to scene about two and a half minutes after the woman was hit and an ambulance arrived about six minutes after that. Throughout the video a mostly African American crowd of between 100 and 150 people can be seen milling around police and the victim, and in the street.