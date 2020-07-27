Madison police union approves vote of no confidence in Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

“We would never ask the mayor to ignore our inadequacies,” the union says. “In fact, we call for a leader who is committed to rolling up her sleeves, diving in and working with us on systematic improvements rather than separating herself from us and further dividing our community.”

Hours later, the mayor shot back, saying it’s the union that’s being divisive by issuing the “political statement” and refusing to embrace the reforms the community is demanding.

“It is extremely unfortunate that MPPOA has failed to realize the importance of this time, and is sowing division instead of stepping up to partner with the community and the rest of city government,” she said.

“Our community is demanding oversight and accountability,” she said. “Our community is demanding reform and leadership that is able to re-imagine policing. This work is difficult, and will be most successful if we can all work together for the good of our community.”

Recall effort