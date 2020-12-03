 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide
0 comments
alert top story

Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Police Department helped U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on the North Side who is a suspect in a Chicago homicide investigation.

A Madison police officer worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force to lead Marshals to the 500 block of Northport Drive, where the boy was arrested after being found in the passenger seat of a parked car at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. 

The boy, who was being sought by Chicago police for the homicide and hiding out in Madison, was carrying a bag holding another 40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police also arrested the driver of the car, Christopher L. Warren, 21, who had a 40-caliber handgun in his pocket with a 22-round magazine, DeSpain said. He was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC. 

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics