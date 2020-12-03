Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide

The Madison Police Department helped U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on the North Side who is a suspect in a Chicago homicide investigation.

A Madison police officer worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force to lead Marshals to the 500 block of Northport Drive, where the boy was arrested after being found in the passenger seat of a parked car at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

The boy, who was being sought by Chicago police for the homicide and hiding out in Madison, was carrying a bag holding another 40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police also arrested the driver of the car, Christopher L. Warren, 21, who had a 40-caliber handgun in his pocket with a 22-round magazine, DeSpain said. He was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.