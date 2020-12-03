Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide

The Madison Police Department helped U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning in the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on the North Side who is a suspect in a Chicago homicide investigation.
A Madison police officer worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force to lead Marshals to the 500 block of Northport Drive, where the boy was arrested after being found in the passenger seat of a parked car at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.
The boy, who was being sought by Chicago police for the homicide and hiding out in Madison, was carrying a bag holding another 40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum.
Support Local Journalism
Madison police also arrested the driver of the car, Christopher L. Warren, 21, who had a 40-caliber handgun in his pocket with a 22-round magazine, DeSpain said. He was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC.
Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Authorities identify wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.