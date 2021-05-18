 Skip to main content
Madison police: Two women arrested after showing up at police station intoxicated
Madison police: Two women arrested after showing up at police station intoxicated

Two people involved in a dispute on the roads made it easy for Madison police to arrest them Tuesday for intoxicated driving after both showed up at the North District station.

Miracle Loyd, 42, and Samantha Brown, 32, were booked into the Dane County Jail — Loyd on a tentative charge of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and Brown on tentative charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of narcotics, bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say that around 2:50 a.m., one of the women called police to report the two were involved in a road rage incident and would come by the station at 2033 Londonderry Drive.

When they arrived, officers noted signs of impairment and arrested them.

