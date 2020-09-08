Madison police trying to determine how woman was critically injured in South SIde home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police were trying to determine Monday night how a woman on Madison's South Side sustained life-threatening injuries at her home.

Police Captain Mike Hanson said it wasn't immediately apparent what caused the injuries to the 55-year-old woman who lives in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. Police were called there about 8:30 a.m. Monday to check on the woman's welfare and discovered she was injured, Hanson said.

She was taken to a hospital where she remained in critical condition.

Hanson said there is "no clear indication one way or the other" whether the woman was the victim of a crime.

"We still don't know yet," he said. "That's part of our investigation."

Detectives were talking to neighbors and the woman's family to see what her condition has been over the last several days and continue to collect evidence, Hanson said.

