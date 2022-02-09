 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON POLICE | YEARS OF DEBATE

Madison police to hold public forums on body cameras

The Madison Police Department will host a series of public discussions on body-worn cameras after the City Council last month approved another delay in the city’s years-long debate over whether to adopt a technology that has become increasingly common in American police departments.

"I believe that progressive, 21st century police departments should have body-worn cameras," Chief Shon Barnes tells our podcasters just a few weeks into his new job as Madison's top cop. Madison is one of the few cities of its size without cameras on patrol officers and one of only a third of police agencies in Wisconsin that haven't embraced the technology. Uniform cameras provide transparency and accountability following controversial police encounters, which helps builds public trust. Yet Barnes stresses that whether to equip his officers with the devices is the community's decision, not his. "It's important to note that body-worn cameras have evolved tremendously from cameras that automatically turn on when your blue lights turn on, automatically turn on when your gun is unholstered, and there are cameras now that are attached to a fit bit," he says. "So you wear the fit bit so that the program knows what your resting and normal heart rate is, and if your heart rate is elevated, it turns your body-worn camera on." Milfred and Hands praise Barnes for his emphasis on technology, including better use of data. Barnes also talks about waiters and waitresses making good police recruits, and his desire to expand recruitment efforts into churches and other places to help diversify the force.

Advance registration is required for the first, in-person event Thursday at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, but there will be free pizza.

“Guests will look at case studies and research, participate in hands-on activities and engage in honest and facilitated discussions about body-worn cameras,” the department said in a statement, and patrol officers and department brass will be there to talk about the cameras’ impact on their work.

“The program is designed to build mutual understanding about the use of technology in law enforcement,” the department said. “Body-worn cameras hold officers accountable for wrongdoings and could save a lot of time during investigations.”

Madison police leadership and the officers’ union have long been in support of adopting the cameras, but local police-reform activists have opposed them, citing the desire to reduce funding for law enforcement and research that doesn’t show the cameras are associated with reduced use of force by police, which is already low in Madison.

An online event will take place Feb. 17 and there will be second in-person event Feb. 24 at the police department’s training center. A second online event will take place March 3. Its details haven’t been announced yet.

The council has approved $83,000 in funding for a body camera pilot project, but on Jan. 18 members opted to delay a decision on starting it until April after the mayor and council leadership asked police to conduct more public engagement on the cameras. Council president Syed Abbas is in favor the pilot, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has repeatedly refused to take a position on the use of the cameras.

A resolution authorizing the pilot is slated to return to the council on April 19, with the three-month delay giving police time to comply with an ordinance adopted in 2020 covering the use and purchase of surveillance equipment. One provision in the ordinance requires a city agency to hold a public meeting on new surveillance technology if the mayor or council leadership request such a meeting, according to the city attorney’s office.

In January 2021, the third and most recent Madison city committee to study body cameras since 2014 made a caveat-laden recommendation to adopt them.

Among other things, the committee called on the city to first implement scores of recommendations from earlier reviews of the department and conduct a “rigorous, randomized controlled trial” camera pilot program, as well as ensure that the Dane County District Attorney’s Office — over which the city has no formal control — has implemented policies related to the use of the cameras.

The technology hasn’t been quite so contentious in other places. About half of all U.S. departments had them as of 2016, according to a 2018 U.S Justice Department report. Among departments, such as Madison’s, with between 500 and 999 personnel, about 80% had acquired the cameras and about 63% were using them to some degree.

