A group of teenagers stole a man's vehicle Wednesday night after one of the teens threatened him with a knife in a Far West Side parking lot, Madison police said.
A 60-year-old man was parked in a lot off the 400 block of South High Point Road when four male teenagers approached him, police Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement. The man was threatened with a knife by one of the teens before they stole his vehicle around 8:50 p.m., Wege said.
It was later found empty a few blocks away, and attempts to track the teens with a police dog were unsuccessful, Wege said.
"It's strongly believed that this incident is related to another attempted carjacking that took place roughly nine minutes earlier at the KFC," he said.
At the fast food restaurant, 7501 Mineral Point Road, two teens displayed a knife to a man waiting in the drive-thru, Wege said.
He said the man in that incident stayed in his vehicle, and the teens fled the restaurant.