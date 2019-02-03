The Madison Police Department's SWAT team arrested a 25-year-old man on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning.
Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a weapons offense inside a home on the 2000 block of Frisch Road, according to police Lt. Reginald Patterson. Two people were outside of the home when police arrived, and officers were told one man who may have had a firearm remained inside, Patterson said.
The department's SWAT team came in and a perimeter was set up around the residence, Patterson said.
With a search warrant, the SWAT team went into the home around 3:15 a.m. Sunday and arrested Daniel A. Smith, according to Patterson. Potential charges are pending.