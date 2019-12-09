With the official start to winter less than two weeks away, Madison police want residents to know that the best defense against a stolen car may well be a cold one.
"'Tis the season for family, overeating, charity, gifts, shopping and ... warming up your cars so they can be stolen," South District police Capt. Mike Hanson declared in a cheeky blog post last week.
Numbers bear that out.
Of the 393 vehicles stolen in Madison this year through Wednesday, 79 of them had been left running at the time they were stolen. Police estimate that 45 of those were probably started by their owners so they could warm up, with most of those stolen in January, February or November.
The numbers do not include cases in which rental cars were not returned or someone borrowed a vehicle from someone then failed to return it, according to Officer Scott Favour, who works in the department's criminal intelligence section.
Most recently, four Madison teens were injured late Wednesday morning after the Audi RS 5 they were in crashed into a light pole on East Washington Avenue and Sixth Street on the city's East Side. The Audi had been reported stolen less than four hours earlier from a driveway on the Southwest Side after it was left running and unlocked, "with hopes of having a warm car to drive to work," according to a police incident report.
Steve Wilcox, a member of the Madison Area Technical College automotive faculty, said older cars with carburetors tend to be "less finicky" when warmed up before driving in cold weather.
But with the advent of electronic fuel injection systems in the early 1980s, there's been little mechanical reason to warm up a vehicle. The 30 to 60 seconds it takes to put on one's seat belt and adjust the vehicle's mirrors is enough time for oil pressure to rise to a point where it's fine to drive, although a cold car should be driven "gently" until it's warmed up, he said.
"Warming up your car is generally a comfort thing for most people," Wilcox said, although vehicle heaters will start working more quickly once the vehicle is being driven.
Favour said most of the stolen vehicles he tracks are found and returned to their owners, not taken to a chop shop and stripped for parts. The bigger danger is that teen thieves are "just inexperienced drivers," he said. "They drive really recklessly."
"Literally, I believe that there are gangs of teens every night looking to do this," Favour said, although he didn't think the crime is increasing so much as it's just getting more attention. He does see more of a willingness among thieves to go into unlocked garages or homes to steal vehicle keys and then the vehicles.
Favour said thieves have been known to go to health clubs to take vehicle keys from the coats of people in the middle of their workouts, and sometimes teens steal vehicles to drive them to school. He said that occasionally when he worked on the city's West Side he could find vehicles reported as stolen in the parking lot of Madison Memorial High School.