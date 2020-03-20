Madison police stake out stolen SUV on North Side, arrest women who returns to it with keys

Officers staked out a stolen SUV on the North Side on Thursday night and arrested a woman when she returned to it with the keys, Madison police reported.

The Ford Escape, which was stolen from a garage during a burglary on Marathon Drive last Friday, was unoccupied and parked in an apartment complex lot in the 500 block of Northport Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when officers saw it, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Knowing it was stolen, officers began a stake-out and eventually saw two women come to it, with one of the women, Jenaya M. Smith, 19, of Madison, having the keys, DeSpain said.

She claimed to have purchased the Ford, but said she was too high at the time to remember who the seller was, DeSpain said,

Smith was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and felony bail jumping.

Meanwhile, Madison police crime analysts have observed an uptick in property related crimes such as burglaries and thefts, particularly in the West District, over the past week, DeSpain said.

Across the city, there have been 53 property-related calls for service since March 13, with 25 in the West District.

Police reminded people to keep their garage doors shut and locked at all times; keep their vehicles locked, leaving nothing of value in plain view; secure their home’s doors and windows; stay in touch neighbors via phone or social media about issues that may arise in your neighborhood; and call police if suspicious activity is seen.

