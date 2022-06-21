Madison police slow to identify suspects in alleged racially motivated attacks

Three days after four people were arrested in a series of Downtown Madison attacks — two of which some in the Asian community have called racially motivated — police have yet to release their names or what charges they could face.

Madison police have said there's no evidence the attacks over the last two weeks were racially motivated, and the Asian victim in one of them has said his attackers didn't say anything to him before beating him June 14 in the 400 block of West Gilman Street.

A group of about 150-200 people, including many Asian UW-Madison students, were skeptical of that conclusion, though, and spoke out against anti-Asian racism during a rally Friday at the state Capitol. Two of the victims, attacked June 14, were Chinese UW-Madison students, according to a statement Tuesday by the university's interim chancellor, John Karl Scholz.

Scholz also said Madison police told the university over the weekend "that another incident of battery occurred Downtown on June 12 that involved a white male with no connection to campus and a Hispanic male undergraduate student who went to the hospital for his injuries." There was also a another person not associated with the university who was attacked, Scholz said.

UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said that three of the incidents involving four victims were handled by Madison police, and one — involving one of the June 14 attacks on a Chinese student — was handled by UW-Madison Police.

"The suspects that Madison Police arrested over the weekend are believed to be connected to each of these incidents," Tyrrell said.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer on Friday released a statement saying the attacks reported to city police appeared to be random but committed by the same group of people, and released two surveillance photos of the suspects, all of whom appear to be young Black males.

The next day, Lt. Jennifer Hannah updated the statement to say four people had been arrested in the cases, including a 15-year-old. A different police spokesperson later told the Wisconsin State Journal that the ages of the others were 17, 18 and 20.

Police typically do not provide the names of people they arrest who are under 17 because they are considered juveniles under Wisconsin criminal law.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, police had not responded to multiple requests for the names of the three adults arrested, or what charges the four could face.

Police said that in the most recent attack, the victim reported being knocked to the ground, kicked and punched.

