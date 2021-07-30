 Skip to main content
Madison police: shots fired on Commercial Avenue
Madison police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night on the city’s East Side.

Witnesses said a suspect fired multiple shots around 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue, according to police Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz. One bullet struck an occupied business, but no injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 608-255-2345 or provide anonymous tips to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

