Madison police share video of roller rink brawl
Madison police squad car (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison Police Department has released a video of a person jump kicking a police officer during a brawl at a Southwest Side roller rink over Thanksgiving weekend. 

Authorities are looking to identify the person who is shown running up to a police sergeant and jump kicking off him during a fight involving hundreds of adolescents at Fast Forward Skate Center on Nov. 26, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.  

Another portion of the grainy social media video shows a person being tackled on the hood of a police cruiser. 

Two teenagers were arrested amid the melee, including a 17-year-old girl who brandished a taser at a crowd, court records said. One 15-year-old boy was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Fryer said. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. 

Another 15-year-old boy was cited for disorderly conduct and released to his parents. Police had previously said they arrested two juveniles during the fight. 

