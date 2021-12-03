Madison police share video of roller rink brawl

The Madison Police Department has released a video of a person jump kicking a police officer during a brawl at a Southwest Side roller rink over Thanksgiving weekend.
Authorities are looking to identify the person who is shown running up to a police sergeant and jump kicking off him during a fight involving hundreds of adolescents at Fast Forward Skate Center on Nov. 26, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
Another portion of the grainy social media video shows a person being tackled on the hood of a police cruiser.
Two teenagers were arrested amid the melee, including a 17-year-old girl who brandished a taser at a crowd, court records said. One 15-year-old boy was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Fryer said. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Another 15-year-old boy was cited for disorderly conduct and released to his parents. Police had previously said they arrested two juveniles during the fight.
