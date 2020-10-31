Madison police: Several shots fired on Southeast Side, no injuries reported

Madison police were investigating a shooting on the Southeast Side early Saturday morning after several shots were heard but no one was reported injured.

Around 2:30 a.m., a caller told police they heard 20 to 30 rounds being fired in the area around Stoughton Road, Madison police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement, and police in the area also heard shots going off.

Responding to the shooting, Hartman said police saw an apparent party being held in one of the buildings in the 2000 block of South Stoughton Road.

"Officers observed a large group of people and vehicles leaving the area," he said.

Police located 12 spent casings and one unfired round, Hartman said, but found no property damage and had no reports of injuries. Officers were speaking with witnesses of the shooting, he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

