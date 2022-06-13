Madison police seeking vehicle in hit-and-run of pedestrian on Far East Side

Madison police said they are seeking a vehicle in a hit-and-run of a pedestrian on the Far East Side on Friday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, police were sent to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of eastbound Lien Road and Eagan Road in which the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries, Sgt. Amanda Poli said in a statement.
The vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. It was described as a gray or silver crossover SUV that was last seen heading east on Lien Road, Poli said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
