Madison police seeking vehicle being operated by reckless driver

Madison police are seeking a vehicle they say is being operated by a driver who has been driving extremely recklessly, running red lights, nearly causing crashes, and eluding law enforcement over the past week.

The vehicle, which is seen in the pictures accompanying this story, is a blue Chevy Impala SS with a sun roof, rear spoiler, loud exhaust, no hubcap on the right rear tire, no front license plate, and a temporary tag on the rear.

The car has been spotted in areas that include East Washington Avenue, the West Beltline, South Park Street, John Nolen Drive, Midvale Boulevard, Mineral Point Road, and Stoughton Road.

Anyone with information on it, or its driver, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

