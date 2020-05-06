Madison police seeking vehicle being operated by reckless driver

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Madison police are seeking a vehicle they say is being operated by a driver who has been driving extremely recklessly, running red lights, nearly causing crashes, and eluding law enforcement over the past week.

The vehicle, which is seen in the pictures accompanying this story, is a blue Chevy Impala SS with a sun roof, rear spoiler, loud exhaust, no hubcap on the right rear tire, no front license plate, and a temporary tag on the rear.

The car has been spotted in areas that include East Washington Avenue, the West Beltline, South Park Street, John Nolen Drive, Midvale Boulevard, Mineral Point Road, and Stoughton Road.

Anyone with information on it, or its driver, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.