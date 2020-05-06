Madison police seeking van believed to be connected to North Side shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison police are seeking a van believed to be connected to a shooting April 23 on the North Side.

A driver was injured in a crash into a utility pole while being shot at in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue shortly after noon on April 23, police said.

At the time police said that "This appears to be a targeted act of gun violence."

The van in the accompanying surveillance image is believed to be connected to the shooting, and anyone with information on its location, or who might be connected to it, is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

