Madison police are seeking to identify suspects in the theft of a wallet at a Far East Side restaurant on Feb. 21.

The woman was eating at Texas Roadhouse, 4841 Annamark Dr., about 5 p.m. on Feb. 21 and had her purse slung over her chair when the wallet was stolen out of it, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Surveillance video provided to police this week show a woman reaching into the woman’s purse, Fryer said.

Images of the suspects from that video are attached to this story.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.