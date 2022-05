Madison police seeking to identify, speak with man after ‘suspicious activity’ in Hill Farms neighborhood

Madison police said they are seeking to identify and speak with a man after “suspicious activity” was reported in the Hill Farms neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, police were notified of the activity, which they did not detail, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

Police said they would like to identify and speak with the man in the accompanying picture.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

