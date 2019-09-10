Madison police are seeking to identify a reckless driver who sped up State Street just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 30, blowing through a flashing red light before driving against traffic on South Hamilton Street.
Normal vehicle traffic is forbidden on State Street.
An officer attempted to stop the car, but did not chase it as the driver accelerated to get away from lights and siren, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said.
The officer was able to find images of the man earlier in the night while reviewing surveillance cameras, Despain said, adding that he is believed to have been behind the wheel of a silver Infiniti G37.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.