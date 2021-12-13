Madison police seeking to identify person responsible for Downtown graffiti spree

Madison police are seeking to identify the person responsible for a Downtown graffiti spree.
On Nov. 28, a person used spray paint to tag a number of buildings in the State Street corridor and at around 4 p.m., the person also tagged several public areas Downtown, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The person, who is pictured in the accompanying photo, is believed to be responsible for seven different graffiti incidents, Fryer said.
Police encourage people to contact authorities if they see someone vandalizing property through graffiti.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.