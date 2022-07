Madison police seeking to identify ‘person of interest’ in sexual assault who was seen in surveillance video

Madison police are seeking to identify a “person of interest” in a sexual assault early Sunday who was seen in surveillance video.

Police on Thursday released the accompanying photos of the man from the surveillance video.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ivan I. Smart, 22, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in the case, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement earlier Thursday.

The woman told police that she was waiting for a rideshare driver along the 500 block of State Street early Sunday when she was approached by two men who made sexually inappropriate comments and then groped her without her consent, Fryer said.

The men then led her to a nearby vehicle and drove away from the area. The woman said she fought back as one of the men continued to assault her, Fryer said.

The woman ultimately was able to get out of the vehicle. Several witnesses told authorities they saw the woman emerge from the vehicle, and they helped her get to a safe location, Fryer said.