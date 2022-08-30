Madison police seeking to identify man who tried to rob East Side Kwik Trip

Madison police are seeking to identify a man who tried to rob an East Side Kwik Trip earlier this month.

A worker at the Kwik Trip, 4402 E. Buckeye Rd., called 911 about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 18 to report that a man entered the store demanding cash and implying he had a gun, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man threatened the employee after she refused to give him money, and he left the store in an unknown direction after she asked for help with an intercom system, Fryer said.

The man is pictured in the accompanying photos from surveillance video.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.