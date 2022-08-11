 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seeking to identify man who stole rent checks from drop box

Rent check theft suspect, Madison police photo

Madison police are seeking to identify the man in this picture who stole multiple rent checks from a drop box at a Far East Side apartment building the night of Aug. 3.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police are seeking to identify a man who stole multiple rent checks from a drop box at a Far East Side apartment building last week.

Officers were sent to the building in the 400 block of North Thompson Drive on Saturday after an employee called to report the theft, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The theft took place two nights earlier inside the building's foyer. Video shows a man using a long item to pull items from the mail slot, Fryer said.

A screenshot picture from the video of the thief is with this story.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

