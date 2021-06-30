 Skip to main content
Madison police seeking to identify burglar who stole cash from Vilas Zoo donation box
Madison police say they are seeking to identify a burglar who stole cash from a donation box at the Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a burglary report at the zoo, after private security had responded to an alarm and found evidence of a burglary, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

According to security video provided to police, a man entered the gift shop area and stole cash from the donation box, Malloy said.

Madison police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the accompanying pictures from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

