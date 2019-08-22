Police siren lights light bar squad car
Madison police said they are hoping to use surveillance video to identify an armed robber who targeted guests at a Far East Side Hotel overnight.

A guest at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, told police a stranger knocked on the door of his room early Thursday morning and when he opened the door, a man pointed a gun at him while trying to force his way into the room. The guest was able to close the door and keep the would-be intruder out, according to a police news release.

Around the same time, guests in another room reported to police that a purse and wallet had just been stolen from their room, while they visited a different room and left their door unlocked.

One burglary victim reported someone had just tried to use his credit card at a Fish Hatchery Road gas station, the release states.

A witness reported seeing a man matching the description of the gunman near the burglarized room.

Police said they are seeking to secure video from the hotel and the gas station in hopes of identifying a suspect.

The suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, facial stubble, wearing a dark-colored short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and dark Nike brand shoes.

