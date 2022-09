Madison police seeking to ID man in surveillance photos in stolen vehicle case

Madison police said they are seeking to identify a man pictured in the accompanying surveillance photos in a stolen vehicle case.

A detective has identified the man as a suspect in the theft of a vehicle from a business address in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue on Aug. 28, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.