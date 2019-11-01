Madison police are seeking a suspect who robbed a Southwest Side bank on Wednesday night.
In the robbery about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Associated Bank, 6655 McKee Road, a teller said the robber kept a hand near the pocket of his sweatshirt, as if he might have a weapon, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The robber fled with cash and may have gotten into a dark gray sedan with temporary Wisconsin plates, DeSpain said.
The robber was described as a black male with a darker complexion, 22-25 years old, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3 with an average build, wearing a royal blue baseball cap under a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans with multiple rips, and white boxer shorts sticking out above the waistline of his pants.
