You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison police seeking suspect who fired 3 shots at man on East Side
alert

Madison police seeking suspect who fired 3 shots at man on East Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are seeking a suspect who fired three shots at man on the East Side on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue about 4:45 p.m. after a 47-year-old man reported that a man he didn’t know fired three shots at him, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.

Several area residents heard the shots, which were described as a smaller caliber weapon, Ellis said.

The man who was shot at was not injured, and officers were unable to locate any shell casings or property damage, Ellis said.

The shooting suspect was described as a heavy set black male with long dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black pants. He fled on foot with two other men, Ellis said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Madison police. The Madison Area Crime Stoppers number is 608-266-6014.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics