Madison police seeking suspect who fired 3 shots at man on East Side

Madison police are seeking a suspect who fired three shots at man on the East Side on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue about 4:45 p.m. after a 47-year-old man reported that a man he didn’t know fired three shots at him, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.

Several area residents heard the shots, which were described as a smaller caliber weapon, Ellis said.

The man who was shot at was not injured, and officers were unable to locate any shell casings or property damage, Ellis said.

The shooting suspect was described as a heavy set black male with long dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and black pants. He fled on foot with two other men, Ellis said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Madison police. The Madison Area Crime Stoppers number is 608-266-6014.

