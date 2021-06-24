Madison police seeking suspect in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle, carjacking on West Side

Madison police said they are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen vehicle, and subsequent carjacking involving another vehicle on the West Side on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane for a hit-and-run with injury, and while investigating the crash, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had just recently been stolen from the Old Sauk Road area, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

A person who stopped to check on the crash was confronted by the fleeing suspect driver, who pointed a gun at the person and demanded that he be driven out of the area. The person returned to the crash scene to report this to police after the suspect fled the person’s vehicle, Woehrle said.

Officer have developed probable cause to arrest a 22-year-old man for multiple charges in the incident, and the investigation is continuing, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.