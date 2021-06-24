Madison police seeking suspect in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle, carjacking on West Side

Madison police said they are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen vehicle, and subsequent carjacking involving another vehicle on the West Side on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane for a hit-and-run with injury, and while investigating the crash, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had just recently been stolen from the Old Sauk Road area, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.
A person who stopped to check on the crash was confronted by the fleeing suspect driver, who pointed a gun at the person and demanded that he be driven out of the area. The person returned to the crash scene to report this to police after the suspect fled the person’s vehicle, Woehrle said.
Officer have developed probable cause to arrest a 22-year-old man for multiple charges in the incident, and the investigation is continuing, Woehrle said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue