Madison police seeking suspect in hit-and-run with stolen vehicle, carjacking on West Side
Madison police squad car, State Journal generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police said they are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen vehicle, and subsequent carjacking involving another vehicle on the West Side on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane for a hit-and-run with injury, and while investigating the crash, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had just recently been stolen from the Old Sauk Road area, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a report.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A person who stopped to check on the crash was confronted by the fleeing suspect driver, who pointed a gun at the person and demanded that he be driven out of the area. The person returned to the crash scene to report this to police after the suspect fled the person’s vehicle, Woehrle said.

Officer have developed probable cause to arrest a 22-year-old man for multiple charges in the incident, and the investigation is continuing, Woehrle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

