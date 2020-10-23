Madison police seeking motorcyclist who pointed gun at family during road rage incident on Far East Side

Madison police are seeking a motorcyclist who pointed a gun at a family during a road rage incident last Friday afternoon on the Far East Side.

Police released the photo with this story of the suspect and a woman on a white Harley Davidson motorcycle in an effort to identify the man, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man pointed a handgun at a Sun Prairie family — a father, mother, and their two young daughters — about 4:20 p.m. last Friday on Nelson Road near American Parkway, DeSpain said.

The family was traveling north in their truck on Nelson Road when the motorcyclist began to tailgate them. The biker then sped around the truck, parked in front of them in the middle of the road, got off the Harley and was yelling something about not using a blinker, DeSpain said.

The woman who was on the motorcycle tried to get the man back on the bike, but he pushed her aside and pulled a gun from the front of his pants and pointed it at the family, DeSpain said.

No shots were fired, the motorcyclist and his female passenger left shortly after, and were last seen heading outbound on American Parkway, DeSpain said.